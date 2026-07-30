Tiseza, young lawyers partner to strengthen investment climate

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) has signed a three-year partnership with the Association of Young Lawyers (AYL) under the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) to strengthen investment promotion by building the capacity of young legal professionals.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Dar es Salaam on July 29, aims to equip young lawyers with specialised knowledge of investment laws and regulations, enabling them to provide legal support to investors and contribute to improving Tanzania's investment climate.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tiseza director general Gilead Teri said lawyers are among the first professionals investors consult when establishing or expanding businesses, making their role critical in attracting investment. He said the partnership would enhance young lawyers' understanding of investment laws, policies and procedures, enabling them to serve as recognised investment service providers.

"We will work together to build the capacity of young lawyers so they can provide quality legal advisory services to investors and contribute to attracting more investment into the country," Mr Teri said.

Under the agreement, Tiseza and AYL will jointly organise training programmes covering investment legislation, policies, regulations and other aspects of investment facilitation.

AYL chairperson Emanuel Ukashu said the initiative would equip young lawyers with practical skills to support investors while contributing to national economic development.

He said the association had identified investment as one of its strategic priorities in line with Tanzania's Vision 2050, which seeks to accelerate economic growth through increased investment.

"We want young lawyers to become active participants in the country's investment agenda by offering professional legal services that strengthen investor confidence," Mr Ukashu said.