ACT, Zanzibar govt clash over stadium costs ahead of Afcon

Unguja. ACT-Wazalendo and the Zanzibar government have clashed over the cost of infrastructure being developed for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), with the opposition questioning conflicting figures while the government accuses critics of misleading the public.

The dispute centres on the cost of the Fumba stadium and other Afcon-related projects.

Speaking during the launch of electric buses on July 23, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi dismissed claims that the government was spending Sh1.4 trillion on the stadium, saying the actual cost was $150 million, or about Sh300 billion.

“The figures being quoted are incorrect. It is not true that we are spending Sh1.4 trillion,” he said.

Although he did not mention anyone by name, his remarks followed comments by ACT-Wazalendo national chairperson Othman Masoud, who told Wasafi TV that the government planned to spend Sh1.6 trillion on the Afcon Sports City.

“We are told the government will spend Sh1.6 trillion on the Afcon Sports City. How will such an investment be recovered?” he queried.

Addressing journalists on July 29, ACT members in the Zanzibar House of Representatives called on the government to clarify the conflicting figures.

Reading a joint statement, the party’s chief whip, Prof Omar Fakih Hamad, said the public had been left confused.

“We want to know which figure is correct. Who is telling the truth – the President or the Minister for Finance and Planning?” he said.

Prof Hamad said the confusion arose because the 2026/27 Zanzibar budget stated that Sh1.069 trillion had been allocated for Afcon-related infrastructure.

Finance and Planning Minister Juma Malik Akil rejected the opposition’s claims, saying they misrepresented the budget.

He said the Sh1.069 trillion allocation covered all Afcon-related investment projects, including roads, tourism infrastructure, social services, ports and airports, rather than the stadium alone.

“The budget document and Hansard are clear. No part of the budget states that Sh1.6 trillion will be spent on the Fumba stadium,” Dr Akil added.

A review of the budget document by The Citizen confirms that the allocation is Sh1.069 trillion.

Dr Akil said the government allocated Sh165 billion for the stadium in the 2025/26 financial year and had budgeted another Sh186 billion in 2026/27, bringing the total cost of the stadium project to Sh351 billion.

He said the wider Afcon investment programme is intended to stimulate economic growth, expand tourism, create jobs and raise Tanzania’s international profile.