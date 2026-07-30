New CEO for Ifakara Health Institute

Dar es Salaam. The Board of Trustees of the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) has appointed Dr Ally Olotu (pictured) as the institute's chief executive director, effective September 1, 2026.

Dr Olotu succeeds Dr Honorati Masanja, who has led the institute since 2016 and is credited with strengthening its scientific excellence, expanding its research portfolio and partnerships, and reinforcing its reputation as one of Africa's leading health research institutions.

In announcing the appointment, the board thanked Dr Masanja for his decade of leadership and expressed confidence that Dr Olotu would build on the institute's achievements.

"IHI warmly welcomes Dr Olotu to his new role and invites its staff, partners, collaborators, communities and stakeholders to support him as he assumes this important responsibility," the board said in a statement.

Dr Olotu takes over at a time when IHI is marking nearly seven decades of health research. Founded in Ifakara, the institute has grown into one of Africa's leading research organisations, contributing to health policy, scientific innovation and capacity building in Tanzania and beyond.

A medical doctor and health researcher, Dr Olotu has more than 18 years' experience in infectious disease epidemiology, immunology, vaccine development and clinical trials.

He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Dar es Salaam and a PhD from the University of Oxford.

His work has focused largely on malaria and vaccine development, while also contributing to research on other infectious and emerging diseases.

He has led major clinical research programmes, including multi-country clinical trials, and has extensive experience in building international research partnerships and translating scientific evidence into health policy.

Dr Olotu is no stranger to IHI, having served in several senior leadership positions, including director of science and head of the Department of Biomedical Research and Clinical Trials.

In those roles, he provided strategic scientific leadership, helped shape the institute's research priorities and oversaw major research programmes and clinical trial platforms.

Before joining IHI, he spent nine years at the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kenya, where he contributed to malaria epidemiology and vaccine studies.

His achievements have earned him several international honours, including the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership Senior Fellowship, the Medical Research Council African Research Leadership Award and the WHO/TDR Career Development Fellowship.