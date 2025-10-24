Study explores how smartphones can strengthen parenting in Tanzania’s digital age

Dar es Salaam. As more Tanzanian families turn to smartphones for information and entertainment, researchers say digital tools could also hold the key to better parenting and healthier child development.

The National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) has launched a pioneering study to explore how technology can help parents build stronger emotional bonds with their children and improve early learning at home.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI) and Stellenbosch University, comes amid growing concern that excessive or unproductive screen time is weakening family interactions and eroding positive parenting practices.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Kinondoni District, NIMR Mwanza Centre’s Digital Parenting and Child Development Project Coordinator, Mr Christopher Mshana, said the research responds to the social and behavioural changes brought about by widespread digital engagement.

"We realised that many parents rely on digital platforms for information, yet effective parenting practices are declining,” said Mr Mshana. “Through this project, NIMR is using technology to reintroduce positive parenting skills and improve how parents interact with their children.”

At the heart of the study is a specially designed smartphone application offering interactive lessons, games, and home-based activities to promote family bonding and reduce parenting-related stress.

The project, which targets children aged four to six and their parents or caregivers, is currently being implemented across 12 wards in Kinondoni District.

“Our goal is to promote meaningful parent–child engagement, enhance mental health, and encourage shared activities like play and reading at home,” said Mr Mshana. “This helps build supportive environments for both parents and children.”

According to the Project Manager from REPSSI, Ms Rahaba Mvuoni, the research has already exceeded expectations, reaching 408 caregivers, slightly above the initial target of 400 participants.

“The project offers nine digital lessons focused on strengthening parent–child relationships, building effective parenting skills, and improving parents’ mental health,” said Ms Mvuoni. “Even with busy schedules, parents can dedicate just 10 to 15 minutes daily to read, play, or learn with their children.”

The app also includes 50 educational books, interactive games, and simple home-based activities designed to make learning and bonding both fun and accessible.

Community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

A community worker from Msasani Ward, Ms Eva Nyella said the project has changed her parenting approach.

“I didn’t have a clear routine for engaging with my child before,” she said. “Now, I’ve learned different play and learning methods that have strengthened our bond. I spend more time learning about parenting instead of scrolling through social media.”

Similarly, a community health worker from Bunju Ward, Mr Deus Bwire said the initiative is helping to reshape parenting habits across communities.