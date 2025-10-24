Tanzanian Rotarians lead drive to raise awareness on polio vaccination

Dar es Salaam. Rotarians in Tanzania joined their counterparts across the world on Friday, October 24, 2025, in celebrating this year’s World Polio Day by highlighting the progress of a special vaccination campaign at Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

World Polio Day was established by Rotary International (RI) to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.

In line with the Rotarians’ goal of emphasising prevention rather than cure, the ten-week campaign, conducted by the Rotary Club of Mikocheni in collaboration with partner Rotaract Clubs, focused on creating awareness among mothers and caregivers.

Organisers said the initiative recognises that although Tanzania was officially declared polio-free in 2015, regional outbreaks still put the country at risk.

“The war on polio is still on, and this is the time to intensify the fight so we can achieve total eradication,” said the President of the Rotary Club of Mikocheni, Mr Nasibu Mahinya.

He said that the campaign also seeks to educate mothers and caregivers about the myths surrounding polio vaccination.

“We aim to ensure that people understand the vaccination does not make our mothers infertile or reduce the number of births,” he said.

According to Mr Mahinya, the initiative further emphasises that every child should receive the first polio vaccination within 72 hours of birth and complete all four doses within 14 weeks, as required.

Rotaract Club of Bahari Youth President, Mr Sudi Kondo, shared similar sentiments.

“Throughout the campaign period, our goal has been to increase public awareness about polio and the importance of vaccination,” he said.

National PolioPlus Coordinator from RI, Dr William Mwenge, noted that with no new polio cases reported in various countries for several years, governments in developing nations have shifted their focus to other major killer diseases.

“This is why Rotarians are important,” he said. “They come in to bridge the funding gap as governments direct their funds to other diseases.”

President of the Rotaract Club of Alpha, Dr Aniita Semfilinge, said the team had also used the campaign to respond to common questions about the cost and timing of polio vaccination.

“We have managed to educate mothers that the vaccine is free, that the first dose must be administered within 72 hours after birth, and the fourth—also the last—within 14 weeks,” she said.

Also present at the event were the President of the Rotaract Club of Young Professionals, Ms Gloria Mwankenja; her KIUT counterpart, Ms Eunice Sylvestre; and Rotaract Club of Young Professionals member, Mr Falles John Tagaya.