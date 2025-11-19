Samia appoints former MCL Managing Director Bakari Machumu as State House Communications Chief

Bakari Steven Machumu

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Managing Director, Bakari Steven Machumu, as the new Director of Presidential Communications, marking a significant reshuffle within State House.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, Mr Machumu takes over from Sharifa Bakari Nyanga, who has been assigned new responsibilities.

His appointment places him at the centre of the government’s information and public engagement machinery, a role considered crucial as the administration navigates major policy priorities and prepares for an increasingly dynamic political landscape.

President Samia also named Tido Mhando as Presidential Adviser for Information and Communications, bringing back a seasoned media professional to guide strategic messaging at the highest level of government.

In a separate appointment, Lazaro Samuel Nyalandu was named Ambassador.

The appointments were announced on November 19, 2025 from the Chief Secretary’s office at Chamwino State House in Dodoma

