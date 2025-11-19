Yanga, Simba now to clash March 2026

Dar es Salaam. The first leg of the highly anticipated Kariakoo Derby between Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC, the two giants of Tanzanian football, has officially been rescheduled to March 3, 2025, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The clash, originally slated for December 13, 2025, will now take place three months later following adjustments to the domestic calendar triggered by international competitions.

The rescheduling comes as a result of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, set to be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Several players from both clubs are expected to feature in the continental tournament, prompting the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and league organizers to reorganize multiple fixtures to allow a smoother season flow without compromising competition quality.

The derby’s second leg remains unchanged and will be staged on May 3, 2026, at the same venue.

The match is expected to play a decisive role in the championship race, especially with Yanga and Simba already showing strong form in the early stages of the 2025/2026 NBC Premier League season.

Based on the current standings, Yanga top the table with 10 points from four matches, while Simba trail closely in second place with nine points from three matches.

Both teams remain unbeaten, adding further weight to their upcoming clashes.

The fixture will also carry emotional weight for Simba, who are eager to end Yanga’s recent dominance. Yanga have beaten Simba six consecutive times, an unprecedented run that has intensified pressure on the red half of the city.

Newly recruited players, tactical shifts, and growing expectations make the March derby a potential turning point.

Meanwhile, the full season schedule shows that the league will climax on May 29, 2026, with all 16 teams playing simultaneously.

On the final day, Yanga will travel to face JKT Tanzania at the Major General Isamuhyo grounds in Dar es Salaam. Simba, on the other hand, will meet KMC FC at the KMC Complex, while Azam FC will host Dodoma Jiji at the Azam Complex.

Elsewhere, Fountain Gate will square off with Singida Black Stars at the Tanzanite Kwaraa Ground in Manyara, while Coastal Union host Pamba Jiji FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium. Mbeya City will welcome TRA United at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, a fixture expected to have strong relegation implications based on the current table.

The final-day lineup also includes Mashujaa FC facing Tanzania Prisons at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma, as Namungo FC take on Mtibwa Sugar at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Additionally, the updated schedule indicates that the CRDB Federation Cup final now awaits a new date, while the dates for the Mainland Premier League promotion/relegation playoffs are also yet to be confirmed.

These adjustments aim to minimize fixture congestion and ensure that clubs can compete fully across all domestic and continental assignments.