Samia picks Tido Mhando as Presidential adviser for Information, Communications

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed veteran broadcaster Tido Mhando as her new Presidential Adviser for Information and Communications, returning one of Tanzania’s most respected media figures to a strategic national role.

A statement issued by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka on November 19, 2025 confirmed the appointment, placing Mr Mhando at the heart of State House communication strategy.

His mandate will involve guiding the President on media affairs, public messaging and information flow at a time when the administration seeks clearer, more coordinated engagement with citizens and institutions.

Mr Mhando, known for his decades of leadership in broadcasting and media development across Tanzania and beyond, is expected to bring seasoned judgement and industry expertise to the role.

His return to public service marks a significant move in strengthening the government’s communication framework as it tackles political, social and economic priorities.

The appointment was announced alongside other senior changes, including the naming of Bakari Machumu as Director of Presidential Communications and Lazaro Nyalandu as Ambassador.

