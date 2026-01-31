Samia appoints new BoT deputy governor, TMA boss

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed several senior government and public institution leaders, naming new heads at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), Muhimbili National Hospital and the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TEITI).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 29, by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, the President announced the appointments as part of ongoing leadership changes in key institutions.

Dr Rahma Salim Mahfoudh has been appointed Deputy Governor in charge of Administration and Internal Control at the Bank of Tanzania. She replaces Mr Julian Banzi Raphael, whose term has come to an end. The appointment places Dr Mahfoudh among the top leadership at the central bank, which plays a critical role in the country’s monetary and financial stability.

At the Tanzania Meteorological Authority, Dr Ladislaus Benedict Chan’ga has been confirmed as Director General after serving in the position in an acting capacity. His appointment formalises his leadership at the agency responsible for weather forecasting and climate services.

President Samia has also appointed Prof Muhammad Bakari Kambi as the new Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Muhimbili National Hospital. Prof Kambi takes over from Dr Ellen Mkondya Senkoro, who has completed her term. Muhimbili is the country’s national referral hospital and a key pillar of the health system.

In the extractives sector, Ambassador Wilson Kajumula Masilingi has been named Chairperson of the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TEITI), which oversees transparency and accountability in the management of mineral, oil and natural gas resources. He replaces CPA Ludovick Utouh, whose term has also ended.