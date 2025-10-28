Samia outlines five-year vision as CCM concludes campaign

Mwanza. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday unveiled her five-year roadmap for Tanzania’s continued transformation, as she wrapped up her nationwide campaign at the historic CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The plan, which forms the core of CCM’s 2025–2030 manifesto, is built on three pillars of prosperity, inclusivity and resilience, focusing on practical programmes aimed at improving the daily lives of Tanzanians.

Over the past 60 days, President Hassan has toured all regions of the country, pledging to deepen economic transformation through initiatives spanning water supply, health, education, energy and industrialisation. She described the new manifesto as “a people’s contract for a stronger Tanzania.”

National water grid

A key priority in her pledges is the National Water Grid, a flagship project intended to end decades of water scarcity by linking major water sources nationwide.

“In the next five years, no woman or child should walk miles in search of water,” she declared in Mbeya. “The National Water Grid will permanently solve water challenges, from our towns to our villages.”

Expanding energy access

President Hassan has also committed to doubling the country’s power generation capacity to 8,000 megawatts through hydro, gas, solar and wind projects. “Energy is the heartbeat of our economy. Every Tanzanian home, school and factory must be powered,” she said in Mtwara.

Universal Health Insurance

Under her leadership, CCM pledges to roll out Universal Health Insurance (UHI), ensuring every citizen has access to quality healthcare. “Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a right,” she said in Tabora, noting that the programme will include the construction of new hospitals and investment in medical training.

Education and skills development

Education reform remains central to her agenda. The next phase will expand vocational training centres, digital learning and teacher recruitment to prepare youth for future job markets. “We are equipping our young people to not just look for jobs, but to create them,” she said in Dodoma.

Infrastructure and economic growt

President Hassan pledged to continue investing in major infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, upgraded ports and improved road networks to position Tanzania as a regional trade hub.

Agriculture and blue economy

Through the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, she aims to modernise agriculture, expand irrigation and promote fisheries and aquaculture. “From our farms to our factories, Tanzania will produce, process and profit,” President Hassan said in Morogoro.

Employment and private sector growth

CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, said the next term would prioritise job creation and entrepreneurship. “We want to build a Tanzania where work, skills and creativity bring prosperity to every household,” he said.

Mr Kihongosi revealed that President Hassan’s 60-day campaign reached a record audience — over 25 million Tanzanians attended her 114 rallies, while more than 57 million followed through media and online platforms.

Analysts say the campaign’s success stems from its data-driven and inclusive approach.

Dr Ahmed Mrosso of the University of Dodoma noted that President Hassan’s credibility was strengthened by tangible achievements. “She didn’t just promise — she showed delivery,” he said.

CCM has urged citizens to turn out in large numbers for the general election tomorrow, October 29, 2025.

“Your vote for Samia is your vote for a secure and prosperous Tanzania,” said Mr Kihongosi.