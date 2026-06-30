Samia issues stern warning on public funds misuse

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned against negligence and misuse of public funds, saying the government will not hesitate to take action wherever such practices are identified.

Speaking on June 30, 2026 during the Dividend Day ceremony held at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said accountability remains a top priority, stressing that institutions which fail to manage public resources properly will face corrective measures aimed at strengthening performance and discipline in the public sector.

She said the ultimate goal of public spending is to deliver tangible benefits to citizens, urging institutions to ensure that development plans translate into visible improvements in people’s lives.

The Head of State noted that performance should not only be measured through statistics, but through real outcomes reflecting progress in service delivery and economic impact.

“We have a habit of producing reports filled with heavy statistics that are not well interpreted, but when you analyse them, you find that nothing significant has happened, or if something exists, it has no major impact on the economy or institutional development,” she said.

President Hassan added that while the government will continue to commend well-performing institutions, it will also strengthen oversight and take action where weaknesses are identified to improve efficiency and accountability.