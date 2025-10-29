Sandhu targets strong finish as NRC season concludes in Arusha

Dar es Salaam. Renowned rally driver Gurpal Sandhu from Arusha has declared his readiness to showcase his skill and determination in the highly anticipated final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), set to take place on November 9 in Arusha.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Sandhu expressed confidence in his preparation, saying his car is fully set for the challenge that will attract 15 top drivers from across Tanzania Mainland.

“I am ready for the rally. My target is to perform at my best and finish strong despite the fact that three drivers, Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh, and Waleed Nahdi who are in a tight battle for the championship title,” said Sandhu.

According to the current standings, Huwel of Iringa leads the table with 105 points, followed by Singh from Dar es Salaam with 88 points, while Nahdi sits third on 80 points.

The trio has been dominant throughout the season and remains the leading contenders for the ultimate silverware, setting up what promises to be a thrilling season finale.

Under NRC regulations, the winner of the final leg will collect 30 points, the runner-up 25, and subsequent positions will earn progressively fewer points.

This scoring system keeps the championship mathematically open, although Huwel holds a commanding advantage going into the final rally.

Sandhu acknowledged that the 2025 NRC season has been one of the most competitive and challenging editions in recent years.

Despite missing out on a title challenge due to mechanical setbacks, he remains upbeat about finishing the season on a high note and returning stronger next year.

“It has been one of the toughest seasons I’ve raced in. I had opportunities to win, but mechanical problems prevented me from finishing the last event, which affected my points tally.

That was a big setback, but it’s part of the game,” Sandhu reflected. “I promise to come back stronger next season and fight for the top positions.”

The Arusha Rally, known for its demanding terrain and unpredictable conditions, is expected to test the endurance, skill, and strategy of all competitors.