Sandhu targets strong finish as NRC season concludes in Arusha

According to the current standings, Huwel of Iringa leads the table with 105 points, followed by Singh from Dar es Salaam with 88 points, while Nahdi sits third on 80 points
Dar es Salaam. Renowned rally driver Gurpal Sandhu from Arusha has declared his readiness to showcase his skill and determination in the highly anticipated final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), set to take place on November 9 in Arusha.
Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Sandhu expressed confidence in his preparation, saying his car is fully set for the challenge that will attract 15 top drivers from across Tanzania Mainland.
“I am ready for the rally. My target is to perform at my best and finish strong despite the fact that three drivers, Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh, and Waleed Nahdi who are in a tight battle for the championship title,” said Sandhu.