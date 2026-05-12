Samia to attend Museveni inauguration in Uganda

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. President Hassan is expected to travel to Kampala, Uganda on May 12, 2026, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Uganda’s President-elect, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Mr Bakari Machumu, President Museveni was re-elected on January 15, 2026, during Uganda’s General Election, securing another five-year term in office.

The statement said President Hassan’s visit reflects the longstanding brotherly and historic ties between Tanzania and Uganda, founded on unity, solidarity, good neighbourliness and regional cooperation.

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President Yoweri Museveni, 81, was re-elected to a seventh term in January 2026 after securing 71.65 percent of the vote to extend his four-decade rule.

The election saw opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) receive 24.72 percent.

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