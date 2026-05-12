Samia to attend Museveni inauguration in Uganda

Dar es Salaam. President Hassan is expected to travel to Kampala, Uganda on May 12, 2026, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Uganda’s President-elect, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Mr Bakari Machumu, President Museveni was re-elected on January 15, 2026, during Uganda’s General Election, securing another five-year term in office.

The statement said President Hassan’s visit reflects the longstanding brotherly and historic ties between Tanzania and Uganda, founded on unity, solidarity, good neighbourliness and regional cooperation.

President Yoweri Museveni, 81, was re-elected to a seventh term in January 2026 after securing 71.65 percent of the vote to extend his four-decade rule.