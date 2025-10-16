Samia vows massive investment to transform Kagera’s economy

Kagera. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to accelerate economic transformation in the Kagera Region by heavily investing in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, water and energy sectors.

She assured residents that her government is committed to improving their livelihoods.

Speaking in Muleba District on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, President Hassan promised that her next administration would continue modernising key production sectors to ensure no Tanzanian is left behind.

“If you give us your trust again, we will continue modernising the agriculture sector and promoting aquaculture among young people,” she stated. “We will also address transport and health challenges by purchasing five boats for Muleba.”

According to her, two boats will be designated for patient transport, while three will be used for fisheries patrols to combat illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

The President also announced a major water project worth over Sh39.3 billion that will supply clean and safe water to Muleba and neighbouring districts.

“The designs and feasibility studies have been completed,” she explained. “The project will finally end the water shortages that have troubled residents for years.”

On energy access, President Hassan mentioned that the Ilemela electricity receiving station, currently 85 percent complete, will guarantee stable power across Kagera’s islands and villages.

“We aim to ensure that no Tanzanian, no matter how remote, is left behind in access to water, electricity, and reliable transport,” she said.

President Hassan further highlighted achievements in the agriculture sector, including the establishment of a 300-acre coffee plantation under the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) youth program.

“Over 300 young people are managing the farm and gaining hands-on agricultural skills,” she noted. Additionally, her administration has invested Sh3 billion in fisheries markets and plans to expand fish processing industries in line with CCM’s 2025–2030 manifesto.

“Coffee and banana farming define Kagera’s identity,” she added. “That’s why we’ve supported farmers with seedlings, farm inputs, and tractors. We will continue providing subsidies to boost productivity.”

She also mentioned that her administration’s focus on unity and empowerment has helped resolve long-standing land disputes between farmers and pastoralists in the region.

Residents in Muleba welcomed President Hassan’s pledges and described her leadership as transformative.

“Under President Samia, we’ve seen tangible progress,” said Mr John Mugisha, a coffee farmer from Nyakahanga.

“The revival of coffee prices has motivated us to expand our farms. We trust she will do even more.”

Ms Maria Kategile, a mother of three from Kamachumu, praised the government’s focus on clean water, saying: “Fetching water from distant wells has been our daily struggle. If this new project takes place, it will change our lives completely.”

Fisherman Peter Mung’ong’o added: “Illegal fishing has been a huge problem. With the patrol boats and better equipment, we’ll be able to fish safely and increase our income.”

Meanwhile, former opposition member Ezekiah Wenje, who has joined CCM, urged Tanzanians to support President Hassan, describing her as “a symbol of hope and progress for ordinary citizens.”

He reflected on their past interactions, saying, “When you called for dialogue and reconciliation, we dismissed your efforts and insulted you.

The Bible teaches us that God does not work with the fearful. Leadership requires courage and vision — two things Chadema has lost.”

Mr Wenje explained that he decided to join CCM because it is “the only party that gives Tanzanians real hope for a better tomorrow.”

Retired CCM Secretary-General Dr Bashiru Ally stated that the massive turnout in Kagera reflects the growing trust in the ruling party’s leadership. “Wherever we go, people turn out in large numbers — that’s a clear message that Tanzanians believe in our candidate,” he said.

“President Hassan keeps her promises. Her leadership has connected Kagera to the rest of the country through projects like the Kigongo–Busisi Bridge, which will boost trade and mobility.”

Dr Bashiru added that by 2030, Kagera is expected to emerge as one of Tanzania’s most attractive investment hubs. “We once feared travelling at night due to insecurity,” he noted.

“Today, Kagera and its borders are safe. That’s what CCM governance delivers — peace, development, and opportunity.”