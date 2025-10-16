Vodacom TZ and BD honour award winners at gala night

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a leading mobile telecommunications company, has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent and inspiring young people through sports across the country.

This was stated by the company’s Head of Pricing and Special Customer Segments, Gemma Kamara, during the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (BDL) awards ceremony held at the Serena Hotel in the city.

During the event, Dar City basketball team received a Sh10 million cash prize from Vodacom for winning the men’s championship, while DB Lioness also pocketed Sh10 million for clinching the women’s title.

Kamara said that Vodacom takes great pride in its partnership with the Dar es Salaam Basketball Association (BD), noting that the collaboration has been a major driving force behind the sport’s growth in the country.

She emphasized that Vodacom’s sponsorship of the BDL reflects its dedication to working with the community in empowering young people to realize their potential.

She also commended the league for its vibrancy, saying it has provided a platform for many players to showcase exceptional skills throughout its 227 matches this season.

“Vodacom will continue to take the lead in empowering youth through sports, education, and technology — the three pillars that help them achieve their dreams. We are truly delighted with our partnership with BD,” said Kamara.

The BDL organized this special awards gala as the highlight of the 2025 Dar es Salaam Basketball League season, celebrating the achievements of players, teams, and stakeholders.

The event also showcased the positive impact of Vodacom’s investment in developing both sports and youth in Tanzania. For his part, the BD Secretary General, Mpoki Mwakipake, commended Vodacom for its sponsorship, saying it has raised the level of competition among teams vying for top honors.

“BD is deeply grateful to Vodacom for its invaluable contribution to the development of basketball in Tanzania. The partnership between BD and Vodacom has brought significant transformation to the game.

We’ve witnessed greater enthusiasm, discipline, and genuine competition. It’s an honor to see our young players reaching higher standards,” said Mwakipake.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco Troncatti player Nadia Samir said that this year’s BDL season was more competitive thanks to the attractive prizes for winners and the introduction of a “Locker Room Bonus” for victorious teams.

“One of the biggest challenges we face as players is the lack of proper sports infrastructure,” Nadia explained.

“However, this year we’re pleased to see major improvements, especially at the Don Bosco court, which was upgraded through Vodacom’s sponsorship.