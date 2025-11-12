Security agents in Arusha for tourism study

Arusha. More than 72 defence and security officers from 17 countries across and beyond Africa have arrived in Arusha for a five-day study tour aimed at understanding how the tourism sector contributes to national security and economic growth.

Hosted by Tanzania’s National Defence College (NDC), the delegation arrived on November 10 and will conclude their visit on November 15, 2025.

As part of the tour, participants will visit national parks and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area to gain hands-on experience.

Speaking in Arusha, NDC Commandant Ambassador Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge said the delegation includes senior directing staff and participants of the college’s 14th long-term course, which began in September 2025 and will end in July 2026.

“National security encompasses all sectors that drive a country’s development. That is why we are here in the heart of Tanzania’s tourism industry, to see and understand how tourism supports the country’s security,” he said.

Major General Ibuge added that annual visits to Arusha have become an NDC tradition.

“This is an international course. This year, participants from 17 countries are studying tourism strategies, sustainability, and their contribution to national security,” he said.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makalla welcomed the delegation, highlighting the region’s growing economic influence and fast-expanding tourism sector.

“Arusha is the tourism hub of the Northern Circuit. Feel at home—our region is safe, peaceful, and steadily advancing its tourism and economic goals,” he said.

The officers hail from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, India, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

During the tour, participants will visit the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) headquarters, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, the East African Community (EAC) headquarters, and several cultural and tourism sites.

Colonel Bhekisile Audrey Mathonsi of South Africa, speaking for the visiting officers, said the programme explores tourism’s role in economic development, diplomacy, and security, with a focus on community engagement.