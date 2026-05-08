Passenger bus, lorry crash kill 5 in Tanzania's Iringa region

Iringa. Five people have died and 28 others injured following a road accident involving a Shabiby Line passenger bus and a lorry in Iringa Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of May Friday, May 8 at Tanangozi area in Mseke Ward after a Yutong bus travelling from Dodoma to Mbeya collided with a FAW lorry transporting beverages.

The bus, registration number T ELZ 827, was being driven by Michael Mbugi, while the lorry, registration number T 143 EAF with trailer T 455 ADB, was travelling from Mbeya to Dodoma.

Confirming the incident, Acting Medical Officer in Charge at Iringa Regional Referral Hospital, Alfred Mwakalebela, said the hospital had received 28 injured passengers and the bodies of five victims.

Dr Mwakalebela said 16 of the injured were men, including four children, while 12 were women.

He said that one passenger of Asian origin had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after sustaining severe head injuries.

“Some patients remain in critical condition and continue to receive treatment. Some suffered serious head injuries, while another sustained severe eye injuries. Arrangements are underway to transfer one critically injured patient to Muhimbili National Hospital for specialised treatment,” he said.

According to Dr Mwakalebela, 11 people who sustained minor injuries had already been discharged after receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Iringa Regional Police Commander, Allan Bukumbi, said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by the lorry driver’s failure to control the vehicle while descending the steep Tanangozi slope.

“The driver of the FAW lorry failed to properly control the vehicle while descending the steep Tanangozi area,” said Mr Bukumbi.