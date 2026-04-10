KCMC seeks Sh2.6 billion to complete cardiac centre

Dar es Salaam. The Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) is seeking Sh2.6 billion to complete construction of a modern cardiovascular treatment centre aimed at improving care and reducing deaths linked to heart disease.

The move comes amid growing concern over the burden of cardiovascular conditions, which account for 18 per cent of deaths recorded at the referral hospital. Data further shows that 14 per cent of admitted patients suffer from heart-related complications, with more than 24,000 cases diagnosed at KCMC over the past five years.

KCMC Executive Director Mr Gileard Masenga said the project is part of efforts to strengthen specialised healthcare services in the country.

“Construction costs are estimated at Sh25 billion, with medical equipment expected to require a similar amount,” he said.

He noted that about 90 percent of construction funds have already been secured through partnerships with institutions in the United States, while specialists are being sent abroad, including India, for advanced training.

“It is costly, but human life is far more valuable,” he said, calling on stakeholders to help raise the remaining funds. The hospital plans to launch the centre in 2027.

The facility is expected to offer comprehensive cardiac services, including prevention, public awareness, early diagnosis, interventional procedures and major surgery.

Mr Masenga said the centre will also help ease pressure on the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute by expanding access to specialised heart care services.

The proposed three-storey facility will have a capacity of 114 beds, two major operating theatres, two catheterisation laboratories, intensive care units, laboratories and outpatient clinics for both children and adults.

Paediatric cardiology specialist Dr Ronald Mbwasi said the burden of heart disease remains significant in Tanzania and across Africa.

“In Africa, 13 out of every 100 deaths are caused by heart disease, and the average life expectancy for patients with such conditions is just 28 years,” he said.

He warned that the situation is particularly concerning among children, noting that an estimated 70,000 are born with heart defects annually in Tanzania, but only 10 per cent are diagnosed early.

In the Northern Zone, which serves more than 15 million people, about 4,000 children are born each year with heart conditions. However, fewer than 1,000 are diagnosed, and not all receive timely treatment.

Dr Mbwasi said many patients seek medical attention at advanced stages, reducing their chances of successful treatment.

“It is painful to see patients arriving at critical stages when the disease could have been treated earlier,” he said.

He explained that heart diseases fall into three main categories—congenital, acquired and lifestyle-related—and emphasised that many cases can be prevented or treated if detected early.