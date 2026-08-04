Stanbic Bank Tanzania CEO to speak at Infra for Africa Forum 2026

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive, Manzi Rwegasira, will join global leaders, ministers, policymakers, investors, development finance institutions and business executives at the Infra for Africa Forum 2026 in Dar es Salaam on August 5–6.

Hosted by the Government of Tanzania in partnership with Africa50, the forum will bring together key stakeholders to explore innovative approaches to accelerating infrastructure development and investment across the continent. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate as Guest of Honour.

On August 5, Rwegasira will join Standard Bank Group’s Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure, Dele Kuti, and other senior leaders at the high-level roundtable, Reinvesting for Expansion: Asset Recycling as a Multiplier.

The discussion will focus on infrastructure financing, capital mobilisation and strategic partnerships to unlock greater investment across Africa.

On August 6, he will speak during the plenary session, Pace Setters: African-Designed, African-Led, alongside senior leaders from the African Development Bank, Ecobank, ATIDI and Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The session will examine how African financial institutions, sovereign investors, banks and infrastructure partners can mobilise domestic capital, strengthen risk mitigation and expand infrastructure financing through African-led solutions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania says infrastructure development remains a key driver of economic growth, regional integration and long-term prosperity.