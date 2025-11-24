Standard Chartered launches Tanzania Alumni Association to strengthen lifelong professional bonds

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Tanzania has launched the SC Alumni Association – Tanzania Chapter, a platform aimed at reconnecting former employees, honouring the Bank’s long heritage in the country, and strengthening engagement among past and present staff.

The launch ceremony, held at the Serena Hotel Marquee in Dar es Salaam, brought together alumni from different generations of the Bank’s 100-plus years of operations in Tanzania.

Former employees spanning various business units and leadership eras attended the event, which the Bank described as a milestone in fostering long-term relationships within its corporate community.

Speaking at the launch, Standard Chartered Tanzania CEO Herman Kasekende said the initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to nurturing lifelong connections built over decades.

“Standard Chartered has always been more than a workplace — it is a home of talent, leadership and shared purpose,” he said. “Our alumni have played an integral role in shaping our history in Tanzania, and today’s launch reflects our commitment to celebrating that legacy and keeping those bonds alive.”

The interim Chairperson of the SC Alumni Association – Tanzania Chapter, Mr Erard B. Mutalemwa, said the platform will serve as an important hub for professional and social collaboration.

“The Association will offer members opportunities to reconnect, network, collaborate and access exclusive benefits,” he noted. “More importantly, it provides a space to celebrate our journeys, support one another, and continue contributing positively to Tanzania’s social and economic growth.”

According to the organisers, the Association will provide former Standard Chartered employees with a structured platform for: Networking and professional development, Access to exclusive alumni events and thought-leadership forums, Community impact and volunteering initiatives and Global linkage through Standard Chartered’s international alumni network

The launch featured keynote remarks, interactive sessions, a symbolic unveiling of the Association, and a dinner reception that brought together generations of former staff who have contributed to the Bank’s longstanding legacy in Tanzania’s financial sector.