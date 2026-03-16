Standard Chartered marks Women’s Day with donation, financial literacy training at CCBRT

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania has marked International Women’s Day by donating sewing machines and providing financial literacy training to young women at CCBRT Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

During the visit on March 13, the bank donated 12 sewing machines to support the hospital’s Mabinti Programme, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through skills development and rehabilitation.

The machines will be used at the Mabinti Centre to help beneficiaries acquire practical tailoring skills, enabling them to generate income and build sustainable livelihoods.

According to the bank, the donation is part of its broader commitment to supporting community initiatives that promote women’s empowerment and economic inclusion.

Staff from Standard Chartered also conducted a financial education session for participants in the programme, focusing on practical skills such as budgeting, saving and planning for financial independence.

As part of the activities, the bank’s team also visited the hospital’s fistula ward, where they spent time with patients and distributed care hampers to women receiving treatment, offering encouragement during their recovery.

Speaking during the visit, Desideria Mwegelo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Tanzania and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Marketing Africa at Standard Chartered, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift women and girls.

She said the partnership with CCBRT reflects the bank’s broader purpose of promoting inclusive growth and creating opportunities for communities through skills development and social support programmes.

“By supporting initiatives that equip women with skills and financial knowledge, we aim to contribute to long-term economic empowerment and improved livelihoods,” she said.

The collaboration with CCBRT underscores the bank’s focus on community engagement and its efforts to help women gain the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to build better futures.