Arusha boda boda rider held over alleged sexual abuse of his two daughters

Arusha. Police in Arusha have arrested a 38-year-old motorcycle taxi rider on allegations of sexually assaulting his two biological daughters, aged six years and seven months.

The suspect, identified as Yasini Ramadhan, a resident of Sakina in Arusha City, is being held by police as investigations into the incident continue.

Arusha Regional Police Commander, Mr Justine Masejo, confirmed the arrest, saying a detailed investigation is under way.

“Investigations and interviews are ongoing, and if he is found to have committed the offences, the law will take its course,” he said.

He also called on residents to continue cooperating with the police by providing information on criminal activities in the region in order to maintain security.

How the incident unfolded

Speaking at the scene, the suspect’s wife, Zanura Rashid, alleged that the abuse began last year when their first child was five years old.

“We usually sleep together with the children in one bed, with the children in the middle and us on the sides. One day the child told me that her father had done that to her while I was asleep,” she said.

“When I checked, the child appeared to have been assaulted and had bruises. I bathed her with warm water and allowed her to stay home from school for two days until she recovered.”

She said the child later complained again that the same act had been repeated.

“He is very aggressive and drinks heavily. At first I avoided confrontation because I was heavily pregnant and due to give birth at any time, but when the situation continued I asked him about it and he denied it completely,” she said.

She said that she tried to keep the child away from him until she gave birth safely.

“What made it impossible to continue tolerating the situation was today, when I returned home early. He sent me to the butcher’s to buy meat, and while I was away he locked the door and allegedly assaulted the baby before leaving,” she said.

“When I came back, the older child told me that their father had assaulted her seven-month-old sister while ordering her to close her eyes,” she added.

According to the mother, the baby had been crying continuously, and after examining her she suspected she had been assaulted, prompting her to raise an alarm that attracted neighbours.

One neighbour, Pendo Kwayu, said the man had been suspected of abusing the older child since last year, but there had been no clear evidence.

“Today we heard the mother screaming, and when we came we saw the situation and began searching for the suspect until we found him at his motorcycle taxi stand,” she said.

She added that when confronted by residents, the suspect admitted to abusing the older child but denied assaulting the infant.

“He admitted raping the older girl several times, claiming he was drunk, but he denied touching the baby even though there were visible signs of injury,” she said.

Another resident, Japhari Jona, urged the police to take firm legal action if the allegations are proven, saying the case should serve as a warning to the wider community.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, commended Arusha residents for exposing the incident and called on authorities to ensure the suspect faces justice.