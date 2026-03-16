Fire razes 20 stalls at Maasai Market in Iringa

Iringa. At least 20 stalls were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Maasai Market in Iringa Municipality in the early hours of March 15, 2026, causing heavy losses to traders engaged in tourism-related business.

The fire occurred at the Garden area, opposite the Iringa Municipal Council offices, leaving several traders counting losses after their stalls and merchandise were completely burnt.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started at around 11pm and spread rapidly, causing panic among traders and residents living near the market.

People who were close to the scene attempted to rescue some property, but their efforts were unsuccessful due to the speed at which the flames spread.

The Maasai Market, which is owned by the Iringa Municipal Council, hosts more than 50 traders dealing in tourism products such as carvings, beads, traditional ornaments and other items commonly purchased by visitors.

Several traders whose stalls were destroyed said most of their goods were inside the kiosks when the fire broke out, worsening the losses.

Speaking at the scene, Iringa District Commissioner Benjamin Sitta said the fire started suddenly and its cause has not yet been established.

“Relevant authorities are continuing with investigations to establish the cause of the incident,” said Mr Sitta.

He said the government has begun a rapid assessment to determine the extent of the damage and the value of the losses caused by the fire.

“There have been no reports of loss of life as of the night of March 15, 2026, which we are grateful for despite the extensive destruction of property,” he said.

Some affected traders said the incident has severely affected them economically, as many depend on the business as their main source of income.

They said that some traders had taken loans through the municipal 10 percent loan scheme, making it difficult for them to repay after losing their merchandise in the fire.

One trader, who identified himself as Ras Q Kibodya, said the losses were huge because many stalls and all the goods inside were completely destroyed.

He said most traders had recently invested heavily in tourism products in preparation for the peak season for visitors to Iringa Region and nearby national parks.

Chairman of the Maasai Market, Oscar Onesmo, said he received a phone call from security guards informing him about the fire and rushed to the market, where he found stall number 17 already on fire.

“We contacted the Fire and Rescue Force to contain the blaze while some traders tried to save their property,” he said.

However, the response was delayed and by the time firefighters arrived, two stalls had already been destroyed and the fire had begun spreading to nearby kiosks.

The blaze eventually spread and destroyed about 20 stalls, leaving traders with heavy losses and forcing many to seek assistance in order to resume business.

Iringa Regional Fire and Rescue Commander, Senior Superintendent Jackline Mtui, confirmed the incident, saying officers responded to the scene but the fire had already spread widely.