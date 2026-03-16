Dar es Salaam residents urged to prioritise testing for respiratory diseases

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Dar es Salaam have been urged to develop a strong culture of testing for respiratory illnesses as lung-related diseases continue to contribute significantly to deaths in the country.

The call was made yesterday by respiratory specialist Dr Mwanaada Kilima during the launch of a new respiratory diseases department at Shifaa Hospital in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.

Dr Kilima said diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia remain among the leading causes of death, stressing that early screening and timely treatment are crucial in saving lives.

“Respiratory illnesses such as chest infections and asthma continue to claim many lives. Establishing this department is part of our effort to support government initiatives by providing specialised and comprehensive care for patients with lung and airway diseases,” she said.

According to her, the department will offer advanced screening and diagnostic services, including chest examinations and radiology, aimed at improving early detection and treatment outcomes for patients suffering from respiratory conditions.

She noted that the specialised unit will also provide a clear referral point for people experiencing breathing or lung-related problems.

“If someone has a heart problem, they know where to go. If they have bone problems, they know where to go. Now, when someone has a respiratory problem, they will know that Shifaa Hospital is a place where they can find specialised care,” she said.

Speaking after touring the new facility, Assistant Director for Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health, Omari Ubuguyu, commended the hospital for introducing the department, describing it as a major step forward for the country’s health sector.

“With the advanced technology and professional expertise that I have seen here, this department will greatly strengthen respiratory health services in the country. What is encouraging is that it will not only focus on treatment but also prevention,” he said.

Mr Ubuguyu added that the unit will play an important role in managing infections such as Covid-19, tuberculosis and other conditions affecting the lungs and respiratory system.

He also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in improving access to quality healthcare services.

“Our colleagues at Shifaa have made a commendable effort through the public-private partnership framework by establishing this unit, which will help bring specialised services closer to citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s executive director, Bashir Haroon, said the facility continues to invest in specialised medical services to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported us in reaching this milestone. The establishment of the respiratory department reflects our commitment to strengthening healthcare services for Tanzanians,” he said.

Mr Haroon called on the government and other stakeholders to continue supporting such initiatives, noting that respiratory diseases are on the rise and require coordinated efforts to manage them effectively.