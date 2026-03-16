Tanzania to relocate Maritime college to pave way for new berth at Dar es Salaam port

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced plans to relocate the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) to a new site in Kimbiji, Kigamboni District, to pave the way for the construction of a modern berth aimed at expanding the capacity of the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The relocation will move the institute from its current premises to a larger 13-acre site in Kimbiji, where modern training facilities are expected to be built to accommodate the growing number of students and improve the learning environment.

The plan was revealed during an inspection tour by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure, which visited the port and several institutions operating under the Ministry of Transport.

Committee chairman Selemani Kakoso said the visit exposed serious infrastructure challenges facing a number of transport training institutions, including DMI.

According to Mr Kakoso, several institutions operate in cramped and outdated environments that limit both learning and operational efficiency.

“If you visit some of these institutions, you would be surprised by the situation,” he said. “For example, the aviation authority’s college operates in an environment that does not reflect the status or importance of the institution.”

He added that even workshops run by the Tanzania Railways Corporation are engaged in technical activities such as assembling train equipment and preparing to manufacture railway coaches, yet the facilities themselves have not received adequate infrastructure investment.

Mr Kakoso stressed that upgrading transport training institutions is essential not only for improving education standards but also for strengthening Tanzania’s transport sector and attracting international students.

“Some institutions require major investment. The maritime institute alone needs about Sh20 billion to upgrade buildings and improve the learning environment,” he said.

He noted that with initial government support, many of the institutions could eventually become self-sustaining through training programmes and specialised services.

Responding to the concerns, Minister for Transport Makame Mbarawa confirmed that the government has already approved the relocation of the maritime institute.

Under the arrangement, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) will take over the institute’s current land to construct a new cargo-handling berth, a project expected to significantly boost operations at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

“The existing area will be used to build a new port berth,” Prof Mbarawa said. “This will increase the port’s capacity and strengthen transport and trade activities across the country.”

Meanwhile, DMI principal Tumaini Gurumo said the institute has been allocated Sh1.09 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year to improve infrastructure and the learning environment.

Out of that amount, Sh597.67 million will be used to develop the new campus in Kimbiji.

“This 13-acre site will allow us to expand training programmes and significantly improve the learning environment for our students,” he said.

During the visit, the committee observed that although the institute has modern training equipment, many of its existing buildings are ageing and unable to accommodate the increasing number of students.