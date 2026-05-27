Fei Toto leads as Okello keeps pressure on in scoring charts

Dar es Salaam. As the 2025/2026 Mainland Tanzania Premier League season approaches its decisive stages, the race for the Golden Boot has taken an unusual but exciting direction.

Rather than traditional centre-forwards dominating the charts, two attacking midfielders have emerged as the league’s deadliest finishers, Azam FC star Feisal Salum and Young Africans (Yanga) playmaker Allan Okello.

Feisal, popularly known as “Fei Toto,” currently tops the scoring standings with 14 goals, while Ugandan international Okello sits second with 11 goals, turning the individual contest into one of the season’s most captivating storylines.

The battle is particularly remarkable because both players are naturally creators before scorers. Yet throughout the campaign, they have consistently outperformed several recognised strikers, highlighting the tactical evolution of attacking football in Tanzania.

For Azam FC, Feisal has become far more than just a playmaker. The Zanzibar-born midfielder has evolved into the team’s creative engine, leader and most reliable goal source. Traditionally admired for his passing range, vision and ability to unlock defenses, Feisal has added another dimension to his game this season, ruthless finishing.

His 14-goal tally reflects both intelligence and consistency. Whether arriving late into the penalty area, scoring from distance or converting set-pieces, Feisal has developed into one of the most unpredictable attacking players in the league. In many matches, he has carried Azam’s attacking responsibility almost single-handedly.

Beyond goals, Feisal continues to rank among the league’s leading assist providers, underlining his importance to Azam’s overall attacking structure. His performances have reinforced the growing belief that modern midfielders no longer need to choose between scoring and creating, they can dominate both aspects.

On the other side stands Okello, whose impact at Yanga has been equally significant. Since arriving in Tanzania, the elegant midfielder has quickly adapted to the intensity and demands of the Mainland Premier League.

Blessed with technical quality, composure and excellent movement, Okello has added another attacking layer to Yanga’s already dangerous frontline. His 11 goals have come despite often operating deeper than the club’s strikers, proving how influential he has become in the defending champions’ title defence.

Unlike Feisal, who shoulders much of Azam’s creative burden, Okello operates within Yanga’s fluid and balanced attacking system alongside players such as Prince Dube, Mudathir Yahya and Pacome Zouzoua. That attacking depth has allowed Yanga to remain among the league’s most dangerous offensive sides throughout the campaign.

The scoring charts also reveal an interesting balance between local and foreign talent. Among local players, Feisal leads comfortably with 14 goals. Yanga midfielder Mudathir Yahya has scored eight goals, while Azam’s Idd Selemani also sits on eight. JKT Tanzania duo Salehe Karabaka and Paul Peter have each netted eight goals, with Simba SC’s Selemani Mwalimu completing the leading local scorers on the same tally.

Among foreign players, Okello leads with 11 goals, followed by Yanga striker Prince Dube with nine. Singida Black Stars forward Ndumumwe Mossi with nine goals and Namungo FC striker Fabrice Ngoy scored eight goals.

The numbers underline how local players continue to dominate the scoring charts numerically, while foreign imports remain highly influential, particularly within title-chasing teams.

Consistency could ultimately decide the Golden Boot race. Feisal has maintained impressive scoring form almost throughout the season, while Okello has gained momentum during the second half of the campaign as Yanga intensified their push for another league title.

With five matches still remaining, the contest is far from settled. Feisal may hold the advantage with his three-goal cushion, but Okello’s form and Yanga’s attacking firepower ensure the race remains alive.