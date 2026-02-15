TADB eyes Middle East investment at Qatar Agriculture Expo

Doha. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) is participating in the International Agriculture Exhibition in Qatar as part of its strategy to expand global partnerships, attract investment and strengthen Tanzania’s agricultural sector.

The exhibition brings together investors, development finance institutions, agricultural technology experts, input suppliers and policymakers from across the world, creating a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

TADB said its participation reflects its commitment to transforming agriculture into a modern, productive and competitive sector. The international forum offers an opportunity to share experiences, access new technologies and explore best farming practices from different countries.

The bank is also promoting investment in irrigation farming, climate-smart agriculture and the adoption of modern technologies such as digital farming.

These areas are considered critical in improving productivity, enhancing resilience to climate change and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth.

Through the exhibition, TADB aims to build strategic networks that will enhance access to financial resources and technical expertise to support farmers across Tanzania.

The bank believes that stronger international cooperation could also help unlock new export markets, particularly in the Middle East region.

Agriculture remains a key pillar of Tanzania’s economy, contributing significantly to employment, farmers’ incomes and national GDP. By engaging with global stakeholders, TADB seeks to ensure Tanzanian farmers benefit from improved access to capital, innovation and reliable markets.

The bank’s participation in the Qatar exhibition also strengthens economic diplomacy between Tanzania and Qatar, paving the way for deeper trade and investment cooperation.