Taifa Gas leads tree planting and education drive in Moshi

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Gas has launched a programme aimed at promoting tourism and environmental conservation through a Mount Kilimanjaro climb scheduled for January 20–31, 2026.

The initiative, known as Guardians of the Peak (Season Two), is being implemented under the theme “Embrace Clean Energy, Protect Tomorrow” and combines mountain tourism with environmental awareness activities.

In addition to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, participants will take part in tree planting, climate change education and campaigns promoting the use of clean cooking gas as an alternative to firewood and charcoal, which contribute to environmental degradation.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Taifa Gas manager Mr Davis Deogratius, said the programme builds on the company’s long-standing efforts to promote clean cooking energy in order to protect the environment and safeguard public health.

“Through this initiative, Taifa Gas has sponsored students and some of our employees to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, plant trees in various areas of Moshi Municipal Council, provide education on clean cooking energy to groups of women entrepreneurs, and distribute gas cylinders to them,” he said.

Mr Deogratius said the company has been at the forefront of supporting government efforts to protect the environment by expanding access to clean cooking energy in both urban and rural areas across the country.

He added that Taifa Gas has received several awards from the government as well as local and international institutions in recognition of its environmental conservation efforts.

He noted that the Guardians of the Peak programme also supports the agenda of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to promote clean cooking energy and market Tanzania’s tourism attractions globally.