Taifa gas pledges to expand clean cooking access for all Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. The Taifa Gas general manager, Mr Davis Deogratius, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing clean cooking solutions in Tanzania, pledging to expand access, enhance safety and protect the environment.

Speaking about the Clean Cooking Energy Forum organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited on September 12, 2025, Deogratius expressed gratitude to government leaders, development partners, and energy sector stakeholders for supporting the national agenda on clean energy.

“The theme of last week’s forum was, ‘Clean Cooking Energy: Save Lives, Protect the Environment’ speaks directly to our mission at Taifa Gas. As the largest supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country, our goal is to improve the lives of Tanzanians by providing safe, affordable and environmentally friendly energy,” he said.









Mr Deogratius highlighted alarming statistics, noting that an estimated 33,000 Tanzanians die every year due to household air pollution caused by unsafe cooking fuels.

At the same time, reliance on firewood and charcoal continues to drive deforestation, with approximately 469,000 hectares of forests lost annually.

He stressed that Taifa Gas has been at the forefront of implementing the National Clean Cooking Energy Strategy (2024–2034). The company has invested heavily in nationwide gas distribution infrastructure to ensure affordability and accessibility for every household.

“In addition, we have established a local cylinder manufacturing plant, which is in its final stages of launch. Once operational, it will produce two million cylinders annually, making LPG more accessible and affordable for Tanzanians,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, the company has prioritized public education on the safe use of gas, particularly among women and other vulnerable groups.

According to Mr Deogratius, the forum provided a unique platform for policymakers, innovators, and private sector leaders to strengthen collaboration and close the gap between policy and implementation.