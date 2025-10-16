Tanzania and AGRA champion data-driven approach to build climate-resilient agriculture

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania, in partnership with AGRA and Mathematica Global, has today, Thursday, October 16, 2025 launched a Climate Vulnerability Assessment Validation Workshop aimed at advancing data-driven climate resilience in the agriculture and environment sectors.

The workshop, held at the Tanzanite Hall, Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Dar es Salaam, seeks to validate climate-risk maps and key datasets that will guide the design of evidence-based strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Opening the session, AGRA Tanzania Country Director, Mr Vianey Rweyendela, underscored the urgency of the climate crisis, saying it is no longer a distant threat but a lived reality affecting communities, livelihoods, and national food security.

“We must stop viewing data as mere statistics. These climate-risk maps and datasets illuminate our path forward — shaping how we plan, budget, and execute development projects,” he said.

Mr Rweyendela added that the collaboration aims to strengthen the capacity of both institutions and communities to use scientific evidence in making agricultural investments that are resilient to climate shocks.

“Through this partnership, we are supporting the Government and its partners to design solutions that respond to real climate conditions, build awareness, and enhance preparedness among the most affected communities,” he added.

Mr Timotheo Mande

Representing the Government, Mr Timotheo Mande, Senior Forestry Officer at the Vice President’s Office (Environment), reaffirmed Tanzania’s long-standing commitment to global climate action. He cited the country’s ratification of key international agreements — the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1996, the Kyoto Protocol in 2002, and the Paris Agreement in 2018.

Mr Mande highlighted that the Government is prioritising the use of scientific research and data in policymaking, planning, and budgeting to strengthen climate resilience.

“The Government is determined to ensure that research findings translate into practical action to safeguard our people, our economy, and our environment. Tanzania belongs to all of us — and by working together, we can build a truly climate-resilient nation,” he said.

From the civil society perspective, Ms Macrina Simon of the BRIGHTERN Organisation noted that young people, who form the backbone of Tanzania’s agricultural workforce, continue to face the brunt of climate change due to limited access to resources and capital.

“It is time to demonstrate genuine commitment through tangible investment. Climate change is hitting agriculture the hardest, and young farmers must be equipped to adapt,” she said.

The initiative is part of a regional programme spanning Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and Zambia, aimed at generating scientific evidence to support policymakers and stakeholders in developing robust responses to climate impacts — especially within the agricultural sector.

Through the use of climate-vulnerability maps and a digital Climate Data Visualisation Tool, the project will provide a strong foundation for data-informed decision-making across national planning, infrastructure development, and agricultural investment.

The event brought together representatives from TARI, SUA, NEMC, ASA, TOSCI, SAGCOT, the Ministry of Agriculture, ARU, UDSM, COSTECH, as well as civil-society organisations, private-sector actors, and development partners.

In his closing remarks, Mr Rweyendela emphasised the importance of unity and innovation in tackling climate challenges: