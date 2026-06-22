Tanzania bids farewell to senior police officer Richard Abwao

Morogoro. The death of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Richard Abwao has left a deep void in his family, the Tanzania Police Force, and among colleagues and friends who remember him as a humble, consistent, and dedicated officer.

Mr Abwao died on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving treatment.

His death has triggered mourning across the Police Force, government institutions, family circles, and communities where he served during his long career.

To his family, Mr Abwao was not only a senior officer, but also a pillar of unity, an adviser, and a guardian.

Speaking in Morogoro on Monday, June 22, 2026, his younger brother Manley Abwao said the family had lost its backbone.

“My brother was our parent, guardian, and adviser. He was the one who held the family together. His loss is a heavy blow that cannot be easily filled,” he said.

Manley said the deceased had also been a mentor since joining the Tanzania Police Force in 1998, guiding him both professionally and personally.

“He taught me discipline, work ethics, and the importance of unity. He valued family and was always ready to help anyone in need,” he said.

Born on June 23, 1975, in Kawawa Village, Iringa District, the fallen police chief attended Bungo Primary School in Morogoro before joining Kigurunyembe Secondary School, completing Form Six in 1996.

He joined the Tanzania Police Force in 1998 and pursued studies, including an Advanced Diploma in Cooperative Management at Moshi Cooperative University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration at the College of Business Education (CBE).

He also undertook leadership courses that saw him steadily rise through the ranks, attaining SACP rank in 2024.

Over a career spanning more than 27 years, he served in several positions, including Officer Commanding Station Nyamwaga, District Police Commander for Kishapu, Regional Police Commander for Shinyanga, Simiyu, and Tabora from 2021 until his death.

The mother of the late Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) and Tabora Regional Police Commander, Richard Abwao, Ms Mary Abwao, bids farewell to her son during a ceremony at his home in Mji Mwema, Tungi Ward, Morogoro Municipality. Mr Abwao died on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | JUMA MTANDA

Friends and former schoolmates remember him as a disciplined, but warm-hearted man who maintained close relationships despite his senior rank.

His longtime friend from Kigurunyembe Secondary School, Mr Ramadhan Libenanga, said Mr Abwao remained humble throughout his life.

“Richard was a true friend. Even after becoming a senior commander, he never changed. When he came to Morogoro, he would always call me, and we would meet like old times,” he said.

Kinondoni Police Zonal Commander, Mtatiro Kitinkwi, who also studied with him, said the deceased was a talented footballer and school team captain, playing as a left-footed winger.

His schoolmates included Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Londo, musicians Joseph Haule (Professor Jay) and Seleman Msindi (Afande Sele), Ashton Balaigwa, Samuel Msuya, and Morogoro Press Club chairperson, Mr Nikkson Mkilanya.

Police leaders described the deceased as a disciplined, professional, and community-oriented officer who served with integrity and commitment.

They said he built strong relationships with communities in all regions where he worked and upheld Police Force values.

Minister Londo said Mr Abwao’s death was a loss to the family and the government, describing him as a humble and respected officer who remained grounded despite his rank.

According to the Police Force, Mr Abwao had been receiving treatment in various hospitals locally and abroad before passing away at Muhimbili National Hospital. He is survived by a wife and one child.

Following a farewell ceremony at his home in Mjimwema, Morogoro Municipality, his body was transported to Shirati in Mara Region for burial.