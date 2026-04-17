Tanzania, Brazil seek better ties

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Brazil have agreed to strengthen cooperation in education, agriculture, trade, investment and tourism following the Second Session of Political Consultations held in Brasília.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe, led the Tanzanian delegation, while Brazil was represented by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Carlos Duarte.

The two sides agreed on measures to strengthen diplomatic relations and expand cooperation across sectors, including promoting high-level exchanges between leaders.

They emphasised the importance of continued visits and engagement to support bilateral and international cooperation.

Dr Maghembe said the partnership in agriculture remains a key area of cooperation, citing initiatives such as Cotton Victoria and Beyond Cotton, which have supported cotton production in the Lake Victoria zone and provided technical support to farmers.

In education, Ambassador Duarte said Brazil will continue to offer scholarships to Tanzanian students, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation in education and training.

The two countries also agreed to enhance collaboration in agriculture and livestock, including the use of modern technologies to improve productivity.

On economic ties, Tanzania and Brazil resolved to increase trade, investment and tourism, with a focus on expanding opportunities between the two countries.

They also agreed to finalise draft cooperation agreements to allow for implementation.