Canada end Tanzania’s World Cup dream with six-goal rout

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s historic FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign ended on a painful note today, September 11, 2016 after the Twiga Stars suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada in their final Group B match.

The result brought an end to Tanzania’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament, with the debutants finishing the group phase without a point after three consecutive defeats.

Tanzania had already faced a difficult task after losing 4-1 to Brazil in their opening match before England compounded their problems with a 5-1 victory in the second game. The six-goal defeat by Canada completed a disappointing first appearance on the global stage.

The tournament is a landmark moment for Tanzania, who became one of the African nations making their debut at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Canada, meanwhile, approached the match with everything to play for. Having also struggled earlier in the group, the North Americans needed a convincing victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

They delivered in emphatic fashion, scoring six unanswered goals to condemn Tanzania to their heaviest defeat of the tournament.

The result also highlighted the gap Tanzania still has to bridge at this level, particularly against teams with greater experience of international youth competitions. Canada are among the more established sides in the competition, having made multiple appearances at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

For Tanzania, however, the experience of playing at the highest level of youth women’s football provides valuable lessons for the development of the next generation of players.

Before the tournament, Tanzania had shown their potential during the African qualifying campaign, advancing after a 7-0 aggregate victory in the second round.

But the World Cup group stage proved a much tougher examination.

The Twiga Stars conceded 15 goals in three matches while scoring just two, with their only goals coming against Brazil and England. Their campaign began with the 4-1 loss to Brazil, followed by the 5-1 defeat to England, before Canada completed the group-stage rout.

The defeat leaves Tanzania with plenty to reflect on, but their presence at the tournament itself represents an important step for women’s football in the country.

Canada, on the other hand, will now wait for the outcome of the other Group B match to learn whether their six-goal victory has done enough to carry them into the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.