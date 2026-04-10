Tanzania dispatches geologists to probe ground fissures in Same

Same. Nine days after The Citizen's sister paper, Mwananchi, reported rising anxiety, fear and uncertainty following incidents of ground tremors and cracking in Marieni Village, Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, the government has stepped in, offering hope to affected residents.

Authorities have deployed experts from the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) to conduct a comprehensive investigation aimed at establishing the root cause of the unusual geological activity and recommending appropriate interventions.

At least 10 households have already vacated their homes, while a church building has been rendered unusable after developing significant structural cracks linked to the phenomenon.

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Several residents whose properties have been affected have since relocated with their families and belongings to temporary shelters as they await further government action.

During a visit to the area on April 1, 2026, this paper observed one church abandoned, its walls visibly split by large fissures, while the floor showed signs of subsidence.

Speaking to Mwananchi on April 10, 2026, GST geologist Gabriel Mbogoni confirmed that a team of experts had been dispatched to the village to undertake detailed scientific assessments.

“The government has already taken steps by sending experts from GST to the scene to investigate the incident,” he said.

Mr Mbogoni noted, however, that it is too early to draw conclusions, emphasising that findings will only be released after thorough investigations are completed.

Residents who spoke separately welcomed the government’s swift response, describing it as a source of renewed hope.

Mr Msafiri Mkodo, one of the affected residents, said the intervention has brought reassurance to the community.

“This gives us great hope. The government’s quick response has been very helpful, as we have been unable to sleep at night despite having vacated our homes,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Cathbert Wilfred, commended the government’s action and appealed for urgent assistance to those affected.

“We appreciate the swift response and urge the government to consider immediate support for those displaced, as some have left their homes fearing for their safety,” he said.

Ms Marry Godfrey also expressed gratitude to Mwananchi for highlighting the issue, which she said prompted the government’s response.