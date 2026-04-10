Tanzania dispatches geologists to probe ground fissures in Same

Same. Nine days after The Citizen's sister paper, Mwananchi, reported rising anxiety, fear and uncertainty following incidents of ground tremors and cracking in Marieni Village, Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, the government has stepped in, offering hope to affected residents.
Authorities have deployed experts from the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) to conduct a comprehensive investigation aimed at establishing the root cause of the unusual geological activity and recommending appropriate interventions.
At least 10 households have already vacated their homes, while a church building has been rendered unusable after developing significant structural cracks linked to the phenomenon.