ACT Wazalendo calls for accountability, inclusive reconciliation in talks with Commonwealth envoy Chakwera

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has called for an inclusive national reconciliation process in Tanzania, telling the Commonwealth that the 2025 General Election was neither free nor fair and has resulted in what it describes as a legitimacy crisis.

In a statement issued on April 10, the opposition party said restoring democratic governance should begin with the release of political prisoners and a structured dialogue among stakeholders.

“Immediate release of all political prisoners and initiation of an inclusive national reconciliation process,” the party said.

The party further called for independent investigations into killings and alleged human rights violations linked to the election period.

"Independent national and international investigations into the killings of 29 October 2025 and subsequent human rights violations, to identify and hold perpetrators accountable,” the statement reads.

It also demanded accountability for all individuals implicated in alleged abuses, alongside constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening democratic institutions.

“Constitutional reforms to ensure an independent electoral commission and genuine political pluralism,” it added.

ACT Wazalendo argued that the 2025 General Election did not reflect the will of the electorate.

“The 2025 General Election was not a free process through which citizens could determine their future, but rather a manipulated exercise driven by force, deception and state apparatus,” the party said in its submission to the Commonwealth.

The party further stated that Tanzania is facing a serious political crisis marked by what it termed the erosion of multiparty democracy and the rise of security-driven governance.

Among its concerns, ACT Wazalendo cited the disqualification of its presidential candidate, Luhaga Joelson Mpina, saying it exposed irregularities within the electoral system.

It also claimed that 67 parliamentary and 447 councillorship candidates were barred during nomination processes.

The party questioned the official voter turnout of 86.7 percent, arguing that it did not reflect conditions on the ground.

“Voter turnout figures were manipulated… despite clear evidence of low participation,” the statement says.

It further cited disruptions in areas including Segerea, Kibamba, Ubungo, Kinondoni and Arusha Urban, where voting was allegedly interrupted but results were still declared.

The party also alleged that presiding officers altered vote totals.

“Presiding officers altered results by inflating voter numbers or votes… without reflecting actual ballots cast,” it said.

ACT Wazalendo further alleged that security agencies influenced the electoral process.

“Election results were orchestrated by security agencies… and announced without proper aggregation,” the statement added.

Beyond electoral issues, the party raised concerns over alleged human rights violations, including arrests, assaults and killings.

It said more than 200 members were detained during the election period, while others were injured during protests. It also cited the death of its councillor candidate for Sirari Ward, Ms Dafroza Jacob, who it claimed died following alleged torture in police custody.

The statement comes as the Commonwealth intensifies diplomatic efforts to encourage dialogue following the disputed polls.

Former Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is in Tanzania as a special envoy under Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Dr Chakwera arrived in Dar es Salaam on April 8 and is expected to meet government officials, political parties, civil society organisations and religious leaders.

The mission is part of the Commonwealth’s Good Offices framework, aimed at facilitating dialogue and easing political tensions.

ACT Wazalendo said the election outcome has undermined public confidence in democratic institutions.

“Electoral irregularities, use of force against citizens, and interference by state institutions have severely eroded public trust,” the statement reads.