Two youths held over false genital theft claims

Mwanza. Police in Mwanza are holding two youths on allegations of spreading false information that their genitals had been stolen, sparking panic in the community.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Wilibrod Mutafungwa, told journalists on Wednesday, April 9, 2026, that the suspects are Ambrose Msafiri (18), a businessman and resident of Nyang’homango Village in Misungwi District, and Emmanuel Kagero (18), a security guard with WILDAN and a resident of Mji Mwema in Ilemela District.

According to Mr Mutafungwa, on April 6, 2026, at around 8pm in Kaseni hamlet, Nyang’homango Village, Misungwi District, Msafiri reported to Misungwi Police Station by phone that he had been touched on the shoulder by a man identified as Martin Paulo (23), a businessman from Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, allegedly causing his genitals to disappear.

Police launched investigations and took the complainant to Misungwi District Hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed that he had suffered no harm and that his genitals were intact.

In a separate incident on April 8, 2026, at around 12pm in Kirumba area, Ilemela District, Kagero reported to police that a man identified as Jodani Kabinga (21), an entrepreneur from Igogo in Nyamagana District, had taken his genitals after touching him on the shoulder.

Mr Mutafungwa said police arrested both the complainant and the accused for further investigations, which established that the report was false. The complainant later admitted that he had been influenced by rumours circulating in the community.

He warned members of the public against spreading false information, noting that it is an offence under the law.