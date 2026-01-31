Tanzania drives forward with dual carriageway and bypass projects in Mbeya

Mbeya. The Government is advancing major road infrastructure projects in Mbeya Region, including the construction of a 29-kilometre dual carriageway from Uyole (Nsalaga) to Ifisi and the expansion of a bypass road at Mlima Nyoka along the TANZAM Highway, aimed at easing traffic and reducing accidents.

The Uyole, Ifisi dual carriageway is being executed by China Henan International Cooperation Group Co. Ltd (CHICO), with Tanzania Engineering Consulting Unit (TECU) as supervising consultant. The project is valued at over Sh138 billion, excluding VAT.

Speaking to The Citizen on January 31, 2026, the Head of Development

Projects at the Mbeya office of the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr Justin Mrope, said the project forms part of the TANZAM Highway upgrading programme.

He confirmed that 117 residents from Iyunga, Iwambi and Nsalala wards in Mbeya City have been compensated a total of Sh3.4 billion to allow project implementation. “The overall cost of the dual carriageway exceeds Sh183 billion, and all affected residents have been compensated to ensure smooth implementation,” he said.

Engineer Mrope added that Taroads has established grievance-handling committees to respond to complaints within 14 days, allowing stakeholders to raise concerns regarding the project.

On benefits, he said the completed road will reduce congestion in Mbeya City, enhance pedestrian safety with dedicated walkways, and lower accident risks. “It will also improve the city’s outlook, with two lanes on each side and street lighting to boost safety and security, particularly at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanroads has begun expanding and constructing a bypass at Nyoka Hill, a section of the TANZAM Highway known for accidents and congestion.

The Manager for Trunk and Urban Roads at Tanroads, Mr Nchama Wambura, said the project responds to growing traffic, particularly from heavy trucks that struggle to climb the steep hill, often causing breakdowns and long delays. The bypass will ease traffic flow and introduce rest areas for drivers.

Social and environmental considerations are being prioritised, with consultations held with local communities, including traditional elders and chiefs, to discuss the area’s history and minimise impacts on trees and water sources.

Chief Rocate Mwashinga lauded the project, noting that meaningful development depends on reliable transport infrastructure.

Mbeya Regional Tanroads Manager, Mr Suleiman Bishanga, said the Sixth Phase Government continues to strengthen transport infrastructure to expand trade across the SADC region.