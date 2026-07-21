Tanzania earns top honour at Africa Bee Expo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has accepted an invitation to serve as the guest of honour at the opening of the Africa Bee Expo 2026, scheduled to take place in Algiers, Algeria, from September 3 to 6, 2026, in recognition of the country's growing reputation as one of Africa's leading honey producers.

Speaking to Algerian television journalists at the Tanzanian Embassy in Algiers, Tanzania's Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, said the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, will officially open the exhibition on behalf of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Ambassador Matinyi said Dr Kijaji will lead a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials, beekeeping experts and private sector stakeholders involved in the country's apiculture value chain.

He said the Government continues to attach strategic importance to the beekeeping industry due to its significant contribution to employment, exports and rural livelihoods.

According to the ambassador, the sector currently provides livelihoods for about two million Tanzanians and generates approximately $77.5 million (about Sh205 billion) annually through exports of honey and beeswax to international markets.

Quoting official government statistics, Ambassador Matinyi said Tanzania is the second-largest honey producer in Africa and ranks 10th globally, with considerable room for expansion.

He noted that the country has the potential to establish 9.2 million beehives, capable of producing up to 138,000 tonnes of honey and 9,200 tonnes of beeswax annually if the sector is fully developed.

The invitation, he added, reflects international recognition of Tanzania's progress in promoting sustainable beekeeping and value addition in bee products.

Earlier, the Chairman of the organising institution for the Africa Bee Expo, Fatah Benchouia, said Tanzania was selected as the guest of honour not only because of the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries but also due to its remarkable achievements in the beekeeping sector.

He noted that Tanzania currently produces around 34,000 tonnes of honey annually, significantly higher than Algeria's production of about 7,300 tonnes.

Mr Benchouia said Tanzania's participation will provide an opportunity for African countries to exchange knowledge and strengthen cooperation in developing the beekeeping industry.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Africa Bee Expo, Dr Abdelmadjid Bouchareb, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Trade Centre in Algeria, Ahmed Tibaoaoui.

The exhibition, now in its fourth edition, is expected to bring together beekeepers, researchers, investors and manufacturers of bee products from across Africa and beyond.