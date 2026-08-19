Tanzania government pays Sh4.8 billion to settle Chamwino land dispute, secure water supply

Dodoma. A four-year land dispute between 880 residents and the government over compensation to clear a water source in Chamwino has ended after the state disbursed Sh4.8 billion.

The row had caused persistent tension between authorities and villagers from Mpera and Sokoine hamlets in Chamwino District, who were occupying the Chamwino Valley water source reserve.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, Deputy Minister for Water Kundo Mathew said the government released the funds after recognising the vital role the source plays in meeting Dodoma City’s growing water needs.

Mr Mathew noted that since the government relocated its official operations to Dodoma in 2017, daily water demand had surged from 45 million litres to 159 million litres, against a current production capacity of about 88 million litres.

He stressed that protecting water sources remains critical to ensuring reliable supply, particularly as population growth and expanding economic activities continue to drive up demand.

"The Chamwino Valley area was earmarked during the First Phase Government under Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. Now that compensation for affected citizens has been settled, we urge residents and basin officials to work together to safeguard these sources," said Mr Mathew.

Ministry of Water Permanent Secretary, Ms Mwajuma Waziri, explained that the reserve originally spanned about 740 acres, where the government constructed dams between 1970 and 1980 to support local farmers and pastoralists.

Ms Waziri added that following Dodoma’s designation as the national capital in 1973, escalating water demand prompted the government to expand the reserve to roughly 2,100 acres.

This expansion encroached on private land, sparking long-running compensation claims.

One beneficiary, Mr Elisa Nyembela, said grievances began in 1996 when the government expanded the boundary and acquired farms outside the original designated area.

Mr Nyembela recalled that the dispute had created years of deep mutual distrust between residents and local officials.

"Today we finally see light. We endured years of stalling tactics and repeated promises of payment 'next month', to the point where we lost faith in statements issued by leaders," said Mr Nyembela.