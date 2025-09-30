Tanzania, Italy team up to tackle transnational crimes

Dar es Salaam. Judges, magistrates and prosecutors in Tanzania have embarked on a three-day training programme designed to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against transnational crimes.

The training, which began yesterday, is organised by the Institute of Judicial Administration Lushoto (IJA) in collaboration with Italy’s Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies (Scuola) and funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The launch took place at the High Court’s Integrated Family Matters Centre in Temeke, Dar es Salaam.

Italian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Giuseppe Sean Coppola, presided over the opening ceremony. The training focuses on strengthening knowledge in areas such as extradition and mutual legal assistance between countries.

Judge in charge of the centre, Justice Mwanabaraka Mnyukwa, praised the initiative, calling it a milestone in building Tanzania’s capacity to deal with cross-border crimes.

“This training equips participants with the skills needed to work with international partners in tackling crimes that threaten peace, security and social order,” she said.

Justice Mnyukwa added that cooperation between IJA and Scuola would significantly enhance the knowledge and skills of Tanzania’s justice sector stakeholders in adopting international approaches to combating crimes that transcend borders.

Ambassador Coppola stressed that the programme would allow participants from both countries to develop a shared understanding in tackling organised crime.

“Transnational organised crime is a global challenge that has had severe impacts on peace, economies and societies.

We therefore need to strengthen collaboration between judges, magistrates and prosecutors from Tanzania and Italy to build a common approach in combating these networks,” he said.

The envoy also expressed gratitude to the government of Tanzania and the leadership of IJA for their support in making the training possible.

The opening session was attended by Prof Lorenzo Gasbarri, project director of rule of law and judicial cooperation at Scuola, as well as other dignitaries.

According to available data, transnational crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, money laundering, terrorism, illicit arms trade, poaching and cybercrime are on the rise, driven by advances in information and communication technology and the increased movement of people, goods and services.