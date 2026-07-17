Tanzania launches regional railway training hub to drive TAZARA revival

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's drive to revive the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) gained fresh momentum on Friday, July 17, with the launch of a railway training centre designed to produce a new generation of skilled professionals for the country's expanding rail sector.

Established under the TAZARA Revitalisation Project, the facility will train railway technicians, engineers and operators while also serving students and professionals from across the region.

The government said the centre would help bridge a long-standing shortage of specialised railway expertise as Tanzania continues investing heavily in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) and TAZARA's Cape Gauge network.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Railway Training Centre and Operations Control Centre, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Prof Godius Kahyarara, said the investment marked a major step forward in strengthening railway skills development in Tanzania.

He said the centre would initially support the TAZARA revitalisation programme before expanding to provide professional training for aspiring railway specialists.

"The revival of TAZARA has brought an additional benefit. We are establishing an international railway training institution that will offer specialised education in railway operations and technology," Prof Kahyarara said.

He noted that Tanzania had long depended on employees acquiring railway skills after entering the workforce, limiting the availability of specialised expertise.

"That gap is now being closed. Rather than learning solely on the job, young people will now have the opportunity to specialise in various railway disciplines before entering employment," he said.

According to Prof Kahyarara, the institution will offer courses in railway signalling, locomotive operations, rolling stock maintenance and railway engineering. The centre will also feature modern workshops and advanced technology that meet international railway training standards.

The launch comes as Tanzania accelerates the expansion of its railway infrastructure, with the SGR network expected to exceed 4,700 kilometres once completed.

Prof Kahyarara said the growing railway network would strengthen regional connectivity by linking landlocked neighbouring countries that rely on the Port of Dar es Salaam for international trade.

"Our port serves six neighbouring countries. Our long-term vision is to connect all of them through the SGR, creating a vast regional railway network that will require a highly skilled workforce," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the training centre would establish a professional railway education system tailored to TAZARA's operational requirements.

She said China was committed to working with Tanzania to develop the institution into a leading regional hub for railway vocational education capable of producing highly skilled professionals.

"This centre has been designed to build a professional training system that responds to TAZARA's practical needs while cultivating skilled local talent," Ambassador Chen said.

She added that the launch followed the recent commemoration of TAZARA's 50th anniversary, which renewed commitments to restoring the railway's strategic importance.

TAZARA Managing Director Eng Bruno Ching'andu said the centre would play a pivotal role in developing the technical and managerial expertise required to operate a modern railway system.

He said it would also facilitate knowledge transfer, enabling railway personnel to operate and maintain new equipment introduced under the revitalisation programme.

"The Operations Control Centre will enhance train monitoring, communication and operational decision-making, improving safety, reliability and efficiency across the railway network," he said.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Chairman Li Chongyang described the new facilities as another milestone in strengthening railway cooperation between China and Africa.

He said the training centre would focus on localisation, digitalisation and structured skills transfer to ensure Tanzanian professionals acquired the expertise needed to manage future railway operations independently.