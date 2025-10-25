Tanzania Lutheran pastor arrested for allegedly inciting congregation not to participate in next week's general election

Babati. Police in Manyara Region are holding a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Boay Parish in Babati District, for allegedly engaging in acts of incitement.

Regional Police Commander Ahmed Makarani confirmed to The Citizen's sister publication, Mwananchi, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, that Pastor Eleth Mtaita was arrested on Friday, October 24, 2025.

According to Mr Makarani, the pastor is being questioned over claims that he incited his congregation not to participate in the forthcoming general election.

“The pastor has not been abducted; he is in police custody for questioning after being accused of inciting church members not to go out and vote,” Mr Makarani said.

He further revealed that the police are also searching for Sheikh Juma Silima from a mosque in the same Boay area, who is similarly accused of urging people not to vote on October 29, 2025.

Mr Makarani cautioned religious leaders against engaging in politics, emphasising that churches and mosques should remain places of worship.

“Religious leaders should focus on matters of faith, not politics. Places of worship are not platforms for political mobilisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, confusion erupted on social media late Friday night and early Saturday after reports surfaced claiming that Pastor Mtaita had been abducted from his home by armed, unidentified individuals.

It was alleged that the men, armed with guns, stormed the pastor’s residence, threatened his family, and forced him into a Toyota Land Cruiser with no registration plates before speeding away.

Manyara Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga recently warned that the government would take stern measures against anyone inciting citizens to boycott voting in the general election.