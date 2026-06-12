Tanzania National Service extends reporting deadline for 2026 form six leavers

Dodoma. The Tanzania National Service (JKT) has granted a four-day extension for Form Six graduates who have not yet reported for national service, directing them to present themselves at the nearest camps to their places of residence.

The directive applies to all camps across the country, except Ruvu, Makutupora, and the Tanzania National Service Leadership College (CUJKT) in Kimbiji.

Speaking to journalists at the service headquarters in Chamwino on June 12, 2026, the Commander of Operations and Training, Brigadier General Peter Mnyani, said the extension was intended to accommodate recruits who had been unable to report due to various challenges.

He said the reporting window has been extended from June 12 to June 15, 2026, urging eligible youths who missed the earlier deadline to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The Commander of the Tanzania National Service, Major General Rajabu Mabele, has granted an additional opportunity for young people who faced family and other challenges to report to the nearest camps from today until June 15.

We encourage them to utilise this window,” Brigadier General Mnyani said.

The service had initially announced 60,000 places for 2026 Form Six leavers, requiring them to report for compulsory training from June 1, 2026, with the deadline set for June 7, 2026.