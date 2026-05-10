Tanzania eyes regional tech gains from Nairobi AI summit

Dar es Salaam. East Africa’s digital transformation is expected to accelerate with the AI Everything Kenya X Gitex Kenya conference scheduled for May 19–21, 2026, in Nairobi, drawing technology leaders, investors and policymakers from across the region.
Although hosted in Kenya, the event is expected to create opportunities for Tanzania in technology investment, innovation and cross-border partnerships.
Analysts say the conference will move regional discussions from policy dialogue to commercial deals, particularly in artificial intelligence applications across agriculture, finance, healthcare and logistics.