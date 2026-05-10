Tanzania eyes regional tech gains from Nairobi AI summit

Dar es Salaam. East Africa’s digital transformation is expected to accelerate with the AI Everything Kenya X Gitex Kenya conference scheduled for May 19–21, 2026, in Nairobi, drawing technology leaders, investors and policymakers from across the region.

Although hosted in Kenya, the event is expected to create opportunities for Tanzania in technology investment, innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Analysts say the conference will move regional discussions from policy dialogue to commercial deals, particularly in artificial intelligence applications across agriculture, finance, healthcare and logistics.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Philip Thigo, said the forum aims to build a shared digital future for East Africa and position the region as a single digital market.

He said collaboration with neighbouring countries, including Tanzania, will be key in scaling innovation and developing inclusive AI systems.

The conference follows the recent Kenya–Tanzania Trade Forum, where both countries emphasised stronger cooperation in digital trade and investment.

Tanzanian tech firms and start-ups are expected to benefit from exposure to investors and venture capital firms targeting Africa’s growing digital economy.

The event will also offer opportunities for partnerships with established Kenyan tech companies, as well as engagement with global firms such as Cisco, Fortinet and Mastercard.