Tanzania railways body adds extra SGR train on Dodoma-Dar es Salaam route

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has introduced an additional Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) service between Dodoma and Dar es Salaam to accommodate increased passenger demand on Friday.

In a statement issued on June 25, 2026, the state-owned railway operator said the special service would operate on Friday only, providing travellers with an additional transport option on one of the country's busiest rail routes.

The additional train is scheduled to depart from Dodoma at 7.10pm and arrive in Dar es Salaam later the same evening," the statement said.

TRC said the move aims to cater for the growing number of passengers travelling between the two cities, particularly towards the end of the working week when demand for rail services usually increases.

The corporation urged passengers to purchase tickets in advance through its official ticketing system to avoid last-minute inconvenience and secure seats before departure.

TRC also thanked passengers for their continued use of its services and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe and reliable railway transport across the country.