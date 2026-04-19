Tanzania recognises events sector as key driver of economy, jobs for youth and women

Dar es Salaam. The government has recognised the events and celebrations industry as a vital pillar in boosting the national economy through job creation, innovation and the growth of small and medium enterprises.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga (Mb), said the sector continues to play a significant role in stimulating employment opportunities, particularly for young people and women, while strengthening various economic activities across the country.

Ms Kapinga made the remarks on April 19, 2026, during the climax of the Adorable Wedding Trade Fair (eighth season) held in Dar es Salaam.

She said the industry has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs, linking key sectors such as tourism, transport, fashion and creative technology.

Ms Kapinga noted that Tanzania is implementing the National Development Vision 2050, which aims to attain an upper middle-income economy, adding that service industries such as events are essential in realising that goal through local production and expanding the labour market.

She said more than 60 per cent of Tanzanians are aged below 35, stressing that the sector offers young people an opportunity to become self-employed without requiring huge start-up capital.

She urged youth to embrace creativity and technology to build sustainable businesses.

The minister also emphasised the major contribution of women, saying they are not only participants but also leading owners of many celebrations-related businesses.

She said the government will continue creating a favourable environment to enable women access loans, training and both local and international markets.

Ms Kapinga said the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to improve policies, infrastructure and business systems to enhance competitiveness and innovation, while promoting the use of technology in economic activities.

She called on entrepreneurs to register their businesses and operate in line with the law to benefit from various opportunities, including access to loans and participation in international markets.

She further urged stakeholders to maintain high service standards, strengthen business partnerships and make use of digital platforms to increase competitiveness locally and globally.

Ms Kapinga said the trade fair provides an important platform for business networking and experience-sharing, encouraging participants to utilise it to attract new customers and partners.

She commended the organising committee for its innovation and efforts to nurture youth talent through entrepreneurship competitions that attracted hundreds of university students.

The minister said the government is ready to work closely with stakeholders, including training institutions and investors, to ensure the events sector continues to grow and contribute more to the national income.