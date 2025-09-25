Tanzania’s 2025 polls mark historic surge in women vying for top leadership

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s 2025 General Election is set to make history, with an unprecedented number of women contesting the nation’s highest offices.

For the first time since independence, female candidates are not only on the ballot but competing in significant numbers for the presidency and vice presidency, a milestone observers describe as a turning point in the country’s political evolution.

This surge reflects decades of struggle for emancipation and democratic inclusivity.

Reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that three women have been nominated as Union’s presidential candidates.

Leading the list is the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who in 2021 became Tanzania’s first female Head of State following the sudden death of President John Magufuli.

She now seeks a fresh mandate, aiming to consolidate the reforms and programmes launched during her tenure.

Her bid carries symbolic weight: defending the presidency as a woman and demonstrating that female leadership is no longer exceptional but possible.

The United Democratic Movement (UMD) candidate, Ms Mwajuma Noty Mirambo, comes second.

Though relatively new to the national stage, her candidacy reflects the growing determination of women outside dominant parties to test their political strength.

The third is the United Democratic Party (UDP) flagbearer, Saum Rashid, whose participation underscores that even smaller political formations can field women for the highest office, broadening representation in the national political arena.

Analysts say these entrants represent a milestone in a political landscape long dominated by men.

10 women seek vice presidency

The breakthrough is even more pronounced in the vice-presidential race, where 10 women have been nominated.

They include AAFP’s Chumu Juma, signalling emerging female voices from smaller parties; Makini’s Azza Suleiman, whose nomination reflects her party’s conviction in women’s capacity to hold senior office; and Chausiku Mohamed of NLD, one of the youngest aspirants representing a generational shift.

TLP’s Amana Mzee positions herself as a bridge between her party’s legacy and growing demands for inclusivity.

Dr Evaline Munisi of NCCR-Mageuzi, an academic, exemplifies the entry of professionals into Tanzania’s high politics.

UMD strengthened its gender stance by nominating Ms Mashavu Haji.

For the People’s Liberation Party (Chaumma), journalist and activist Devotha Minja joins Salum Mwalimu as running mate.

CUF has selected Ms Husna Abdalla, SAU has chosen Satia Bebwa, and ACT-Wazalendo has nominated veteran politician Fatma Abdul Habib Ferej as running mate to Luhaga Mpina, whose candidacy remains under legal review.

A new chapter in Tanzania’s political history

The presence of 13 women, three presidential and 10 vice-presidential candidates, has redrawn Tanzania’s political landscape.

Their decision to contest reflects a determination to dismantle longstanding barriers and reshape leadership perceptions.

For many, 2025 is being hailed as “the year of the woman in politics”.

Even if a few succeed at the polls, their participation sends a clear message: Tanzanian women are ready to contest the highest offices.

Political analyst, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, told The Citizen sister newspaper Mwananchi that this record number reflects broader social change.

“Firstly, it shows the impact of sustained advocacy for gender equality, supported by national, regional, and international frameworks such as the Maputo Protocol, East African Community (EAC), and Southern African Development Community (SADC) gender agendas, and the Beijing Declaration,” he said.

“Secondly, it builds on precedents set by women leaders. President Samia’s leadership has opened doors of confidence, proving such positions are both attainable and effective for women,” he added.

Dr Kyauke further said that improvements in education, economic empowerment, and professional advancement have given women networks and credibility to enter competitive politics.

“Urban youth and educated voters increasingly prioritise competence over gender stereotypes. This shift allows women to be seen not just as symbolic participants but as genuine contenders,” he insisted.

Barriers that persist

Yet the path remains challenging. Analysts warn that entrenched patriarchal attitudes, limited financial resources, and dominance of established parties continue to impede women’s political ambitions.

At a recent International Democracy Day forum hosted by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), University of Dar es Salaam scholar, Dr Consolata Sulley, said outdated perceptions remain a major barrier.

“There is still a belief in some communities that women cannot achieve what men can. Even among women themselves, doubts persist when one steps forward for higher office,” she said, noting such attitudes discourage participation and weaken prospects for female candidates.

Lessons from history

Women’s journey in Tanzanian politics has been gradual.

In the early years of independence, female representation in Parliament was minimal.

Reforms such as special seats improved participation but were sometimes seen as tokenistic.

A notable milestone came with Anna Mghwira’s 2015 presidential bid under ACT-Wazalendo, in which she finished third.

Though modest, her campaign significantly expanded the visibility of women in politics.

The watershed moment came in 2021 when Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed the presidency.

Her elevation proved that women could govern the nation, reshaping political imagination.

With 2025 featuring multiple women at the top of tickets, observers say women’s leadership is becoming a reality, not an exception.

Regional and global context

Tanzania’s developments mirror wider African trends.

Countries such as Liberia, Malawi, and Ethiopia have seen women rise to highest offices in those nations.

Rwanda stands out with the world’s highest proportion of women in Parliament.

Gender activist, Amina Kileo, told The Citizen: “Across Africa, women are breaking barriers, from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia to Joyce Banda in Malawi. Tanzania’s record number of female candidates reflects a continental momentum towards inclusive governance.”

She added that while challenges remain, the symbolic weight of women contesting is transformative.

“Representation matters. When girls and young women see leaders who look like them, it reshapes what they believe is possible,” said Ms Kileo.

The stakes in 2025

The growing presence of women could influence policy debates.

Issues such as education, healthcare, gender-based violence, and economic empowerment are expected to gain sharper focus as female candidates elevate them.

Analysts suggest that even if women do not win top offices, their candidacies will push male politicians to address gender-sensitive issues more seriously.

Gender is increasingly becoming a cross-cutting political issue, not confined to a single ideology.

Towards a more inclusive future

As campaigning intensifies, the record number of women candidates is reshaping Tanzania’s political narrative.

From pioneers like Anna Mghwira to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the 13 women in 2025, the trajectory is clear: women are central to political life.

While structural and cultural barriers persist, each candidacy chips away at them.

Dr Kyauke concluded: “2025 is not just another election, it is a historic turning point where Tanzanian politics mirrors social progress. Women are stepping forward with greater courage than ever before, and the nation is learning to embrace their leadership.”

With ballots set for October, all eyes will be on how voters respond.