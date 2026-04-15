Tanzania’s flagship rail attracts over 5.5 million passengers

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has recorded a significant milestone in its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger operations, with a total of 5,512,995 travellers using the service between June 2024 and March 2026.

This figure offers more than a statistical update; it provides a compelling strategic insight into the performance, acceptance, and broader impact of the SGR service within Tanzania’s transport landscape.

TRC's head of public relations and communications, Mr Fred Mwanjala, said in a statement on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, that the numbers reflect a remarkably high level of public acceptance.

"Reaching over 5.5 million passengers within such a short period demonstrates that the public has embraced the SGR as a reliable and preferred mode of transport. It has rapidly positioned itself as a leading option compared with alternative means of travel, signalling strong market penetration and growing public trust," he said.

According to him, the data underscores operational efficiency as sustaining such passenger volumes indicates that services have been consistently available and dependable, with schedules largely adhered to.

Mr Mwanjala added that reliability suggests that TRC has effectively managed both infrastructure and day-to-day operations, ensuring a stable and efficient service.

"Continued usage points to a positive customer experience. Passengers are not only choosing the SGR but returning to it, indicating satisfaction with safety standards, speed, and comfort. This highlights that the relatively new railway service is delivering tangible value and meeting user expectations within the country’s rail transport sector," he said.

The SGR is making a meaningful socio-economic contribution by enhancing connectivity between key regions such as Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, and Dodoma, the railway is facilitating trade, supporting job creation, and promoting tourism.

Additionally, it is reducing travel time and costs for citizens, thereby improving overall accessibility and mobility.

The rapid uptake of SGR services indicates that public funds directed towards this modern infrastructure project are beginning to yield results.