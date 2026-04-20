Tanzania’s Minister for Finance calls for stronger water security plans across Africa

Washington, D.C. Tanzania’s Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, has called on African countries to prioritise strategic planning to ensure access to safe water for both domestic use and economic activities, while protecting critical water sources.

Mr Omar made the remarks during a high-level discussion on the role of water in human development and global economic growth, held under the theme “Water security for Africa’s future: a forward-looking perspective.”

The meeting was organised by the World Bank on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., United States.

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Contributing to the discussion, Mr Omar said water must be recognised as a strategic resource, underscoring the need for comprehensive research to identify available sources such as rivers and lakes and incorporate them into national development plans across short-, medium- and long-term horizons.

“It is important to closely monitor and protect these sources and ensure they are used responsibly to guarantee the continued availability of clean water. We must also guard against encroachment, pollution and water loss,” he said.

He warned that Africa’s fast-growing population is increasing pressure on water resources, calling for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector and development partners to mobilise financing for water infrastructure projects.

Mr Omar specifically highlighted the importance of partnerships with institutions such as the World Bank to unlock funding and technical support needed to implement sustainable water initiatives.

The meeting brought together finance ministers and stakeholders from African member states of the World Bank, who discussed how policy reforms, investment and institutional changes could improve access to safe and clean water across the continent.