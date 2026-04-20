Tanzanian maritime authorities intensify search for missing MV Jozani II crew

Tanga. Search operations for the captain and a sailor who went missing following the MV Jozani II accident have entered a third consecutive day without success, as authorities intensify a multi-agency rescue mission aimed at locating the missing crew.

The vessel was travelling from Tanga to Zanzibar carrying cement and crew members when it was involved in an accident that led to its sudden sinking in the Indian Ocean. A total of 12 people were on board at the time.

Ten people have since been rescued and confirmed safe, while two others—the captain and a sailor—remain missing.

According to the Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA), the search operation is being conducted in collaboration with various security and maritime stakeholders and has been running continuously, both day and night, despite challenging weather conditions.

Acting Head of Public Relations at the Zanzibar Ports and Maritime Authority (ZMA), Suleiman Abdulla Salim, said efforts to locate the missing crew were continuing at full strength.

“We are making every effort to ensure we find the missing persons, and we will not stop this operation until we have definitive answers,” he said.

He added that cooperation among stakeholders had strengthened the operation and provided hope to families of the missing and the wider community.

Salim said preliminary findings indicate that the vessel was struck by strong waves, which caused it to lose direction before sinking suddenly, leaving those on board with little time to respond or call for assistance.

Some survivors managed to escape by wearing life jackets and jumping into the sea as the situation on board worsened.

One of the survivors, sailor Abdul Mdogo, described the incident as chaotic and frightening, citing strong waves, high winds and cold sea conditions.

“We left Tanga Port at 7:45 p.m., and the cause of the accident was strong waves and wind following heavy rainfall,” he said.

He said the vessel sank suddenly, leaving no time for coordinated emergency action.

“There was no help nearby. The water was pulling us in different directions—we were just spinning in the middle,” he recalled.

“We could not see any other ship or vessel passing at the time. All we could do was pray,” he added.

Abdul said events unfolded so rapidly that there was no opportunity to communicate with authorities or coordinate a rescue response.

He added that panic spread among those on board as each person tried to save their own life in dangerous and unpredictable conditions.

Some managed to jump into the sea in time, while others were unable to escape.

“All we could do was pray because we realised there was no immediate help nearby,” he said.

He further said the captain, who remains missing, was unable to escape the vessel when it tilted, and his fate remains unknown.

“It was not easy to know what happened to him because everyone was focused on saving themselves,” he said.

Abdul said the vessel may have tilted to one side before sinking, which could have prevented some crew members from escaping.

“We stayed in the water for hours, battling strong waves and cold conditions,” he said.

“By God’s grace, we survived. It was not by our own strength,” he added.

He also recounted the emotional distress among survivors, with some crying and fearing for their families.

“One of my colleagues was crying, saying who would take care of his wife and two children,” he said.

He said the psychological toll was severe, with some losing hope while others continued to struggle to survive.

After several hours in the water, the survivors were eventually rescued by a passing oil tanker that spotted them floating at sea.

They were given initial assistance before being taken to safety for medical attention and rest.

“We were seen floating in the sea, and they stopped their journey to rescue us,” he said.

Abdul added that despite surviving, the crew members now face uncertainty about their future.

“We need support because we have no jobs and no direction in life at the moment,” he said.

Authorities have pledged to continue search operations until the missing captain and sailor are found, while urging the public to provide any information that could assist the mission.

They have also reminded maritime operators to adhere strictly to safety guidelines and weather advisories before setting out to sea.